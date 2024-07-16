The Kashirskaya Plaza shopping center in Moscow was closed for technical reasons
The Kashirskaya Plaza shopping center in the south of Moscow has been closed for technical reasons. This was reported by RIA News his employee.
The agency’s interlocutor did not specify the reason for the closure, noting only that the shopping center will not open today.
Earlier, Telegram channels reported that visitors were evacuated from the building.
