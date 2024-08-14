A fire broke out in the Rio shopping center on Sevastopolsky Prospekt in southwest Moscow

A fire broke out in the Rio shopping mall on Sevastopolsky Prospekt in the southwest of Moscow. This was reported by the capital’s emergency services, reports Telegram– channel “Caution, Moscow”.

According to the publication, part of the building’s façade caught fire. The circumstances of the incident are currently being investigated. There were no reports of casualties.

As RBC found out, the fire spread several floors. Emergency services were dispatched to the scene.

Baza writes that the fire it has begun from the fitness center, which is located in the building.

Earlier it was reported that an administrative building caught fire in the east of Moscow. No one was hurt in the incident.