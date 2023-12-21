Shopping | A new luxury trend is spreading among teenagers

Young men are now interested in perfumes, especially more expensive luxury brands. According to the young people who have shopped at Stockmann in Helsinki, for example Dior, Versace and Chanel are desirable items.

Helsinki Stockmann's perfume department is buzzing around Christmas and a pungent scent hangs in the air.

The sight on the shelves is surprising: one group of people clearly catches the eye.

Several groups of young men or boys swarm between the shelves, testing especially the more expensive perfume brands.

15-year-old from Espoo Felix Lehtiniemi spray Dior's Vanilla Diorama perfume on the test paper. He dreams of buying that fragrance, but for now it's too expensive.

“This smaller bottle is about 150 euros and the bigger one is almost 300. Maybe in the future I'm going to get one like this,” Lehtiniemi says and spins the translucent bottle in his hands.

He has become his friend by Alex Hansson, 15, after school to Stockmann to test different perfumes. They have heard that a new department focused on branded perfumes has opened in the store.

They are not the only ones interested in perfumes. Boys and young men seem to be using more and more different fragrances, especially expensive brand fragrances. He also told about it recently Helsinki News.

Felix Lehtiniemi dreams of Christian Dior's Vanilla Diorama perfume. A 125 milliliter bottle is sold on Dior's own website for 265 euros.

Leaf cape and Hansson believe that perfumes have started to interest young people, especially because of the social platform Tiktok. Videos related to fragrances are regularly received there.

Many of their school friends are also really interested in perfumes. They still haven't noticed that the scents in school classes are disturbingly strong.

“It seems that young people use perfumes more today, or at least better quality perfumes than before. Expensive brands are popular, for example Chanel and YSL,” says Lehtiniemi.

He himself has seven different perfume bottles at home, which have cost a few hundred euros in total.

“I haven't bought the most expensive brands yet,” he says.

Luxury brands are now of wider interest to young people, along with perfumes, for example for clothes.

Many get money for them from parents and relatives, while others finance their purchases by going to work in addition to school. For example, a working young person still living at home may have a relatively large amount of money left for free use.

Young the men's perfume enthusiasm is also signed by the 18-year-old who came from Pornais to Helsinki for Christmas shopping Tino Tikkinen.

“It has clearly become a trend recently,” he states.

Tikkinen sniffs the testers of the 17-year-old Sylvia Ruusila with and says that young people prefer Dior and Versace products, for example.

Tikkinen and Ruusila have also noticed a lot of perfume-related videos on Tiktok. In particular, they single out the German Jeremy Fragrance – a social media influencer who makes popular perfume introduction and review videos.

According to Tino Tikkinen (left) and Sylvia Ruusila, perfume is a good Christmas gift idea for young people.

Tikkinen says that he owns nine different perfumes and has spent around 600 euros on them so far. According to him, perfumes are used relatively often in school classes, for example, but so far the scents have not bothered him.

“I might be the one who wears too many fragrances myself. But I don't use so much that anyone gets a headache,” he says.

Tikkinen advises that perfume is a good idea if you are still thinking about a Christmas gift for a young person in your neighborhood.

“I probably don't want perfume as a Christmas gift myself, but if someone good comes along, I could buy it for myself.”