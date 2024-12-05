Shopopop comes to Saragossa. The pioneering and leading startup in Europe in collaborative last mile deliveries has just launched its business model in the Aragonese capital based on uniting the needs of businesses and companies in the small business segment of send to home its articles and products with the routes that car drivers take on a daily basis.

It is a business model that Shopopop, of French origin, has successfully implemented in France and in Spanish cities such as Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Valencia or Bilbao, already adding more than 50,000 deliveries in the national territory and more than 10 million globally.

And, within this expansion plan, now it is Zaragoza’s turn, a city where they began carrying out the first tests in the summer, although it is now, in this last quarter, when Shopopop is boosting its activity with the incorporation of more businesses and companies and also more individuals who want to save on their car trips. “We are working with supermarkets, florists, pastry shops or cosmetics stores“, among other local small business businesses, says “Clara LLoveres, Country Manager of Shopopop in Spain, to theEconomist

The startup is being especially active in the outskirts of Zaragoza, especially in Utebo and Monzalbarba, among other areas, because “purchases by car are better managed there and the average ticket is higher. This type of delivery is more valued,” although service is also provided in the city center and its different neighborhoods.

Shopopop differs from other collaborative delivery models in that it works at home and quickly. “We are capable of manage delivery in Zaragoza in two hours. In Madrid, we do it in one hour,” adds the director, who emphasizes that all businesses or small business companies can use this service, which has an affordable cost. “They are prices appropriate to the market,” she emphasizes.

In addition, it is an advantage, especially for the self-employed, who do not have to have employees for delivery or have cars to deliver and their corresponding maintenance. It’s an option so allows local businesses to offer delivery service without having to make significant investments or assume high costs.

Shopopop deliveries in Zaragoza they are always done by car -as in the rest of the cities, except for some particularities in Madrid-, which allows better and easier transportation of the product, preventing it from being damaged or overturned as can happen on a motorcycle or bicycle.

The startup does not establish a limit on transportation, but whenever it is possible to transport the item or products inside the trunk of a car comfortably and by one person. In this way, as a guide, it is indicated that there are six large supermarket bags plus two packs, for example, of milk. “If there are more, delivery can be doubled.”

Shopopop too guarantees delivery at a specific timewhich does not happen with other transport services, for example those carried out with vans, because “they load all the packages and deliver them. The time of the first one is known, but then there may be a delay due to traffic or the client”, among other factors. “Our deliveries are one by one and can be organized on the day.” In addition, there is customer serviceattended by people, to monitor and anticipate any type of incidents.

Extra income

The other pillar of Shopopop are people who travel by car for personal or work reasons and who can take advantage of that trip to make deliveries. In this case, a compensation for the expense of fuel and not for the service. The minimum amount is 4.5 euros, and you may receive about extra income of up to 250 euros per month, that is, up to 3,000 euros per year.

To make these collaborative deliveries, you just have to register on the startup platform, be over 18 years old, provide your ID to verify the data and have a car.

After this step, you can now choose the deliveries, but they are always made within the travel radius set by the person, who can define up to six common routes. “In addition, they can be canceled. There is no reprimand. It is a free system based on people’s trust,” adds the head of Shopopop, who points out that the startup covers any damage that may occur during travel, also having a specific insurance for those of higher value.

Shopopop is also based on its model more sustainablesince it can be generated almost four times less CO2 per week compared to the pollution that would have occurred with other delivery or customer travel service route options.

More expansion

And after these steps, in addition to continuing to consolidate and promote the cities in which it is already present, Shopopop will continue with its expansion plan. The startup, which arrived in Spain in February 2022, was founded in France in 2016. Since that date, it has been growing, with its deliveries available in Italy, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg and Spain. In Europe, it has two million users.

Within Spain, the focus is on the cities with a population of between 250,000 and 300,000 inhabitants and specific capitals such as Gijón or Valladolid, which are being analyzed to study the viability of their arrival.