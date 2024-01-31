WThe current example of the Jumbo supermarket chain from the Netherlands shows how drastic financial losses can be due to shoplifting: Last year, goods worth more than 100 million euros disappeared unpaid into customers' pockets – which exceeded the group's net profit First calculation was around 80 million euros. The damage now accounts for about 1 percent of annual sales (10.9 billion euros), compared to half a percent five years ago.

“The damage caused by shoplifting in the Netherlands is a growing problem,” says Jumbo boss Ton van Veen. The company now wants to counteract this: with more intensive camera surveillance and “other visible and invisible measures”. The increasing shoplifting in the neighboring country is seen in connection with the high inflation after Corona and the outbreak of the Ukrainian war.