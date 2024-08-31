Ciudad Juarez.– Ángel Eduardo GM, 33, was arrested for his alleged responsibility in the commission of the crime of robbery of a commercial home; the detainee will be investigated for his probable participation in various robberies against businesses.

The Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM) reported that municipal agents responded to the activation of an alarm at a convenience store, located at the intersection of Bahía Blanca and Tierra de Fuego streets, in the Praderas del Sur subdivision.

At the scene, they interviewed employees who pointed out a man who entered the store and threatened to pull out a gun if they did not hand over the money from the cash registers.

He also demanded that they hand over 51 packs of cigarettes before fleeing on foot. Each pack has an estimated value of between 70 and 75 pesos.

The agents located the man described and upon conducting a preventive inspection they found the cash and stolen merchandise among his belongings, so he was arrested.

Police reported that Ángel Eduardo has participated in several violent robberies against different commercial establishments in the city and several managers or those in charge of the establishments are providing images to prove the participation of this person in other robberies.

GM was brought before the investigating authority for his alleged responsibility in the commission of the aforementioned crime.