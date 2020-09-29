The army has started the action of ‘Summary of Evidence’ after indicting its people in the July encounter at Amashipura in Shopian district in south Kashmir. This is a step before a possible court martial. During this time, all eyewitnesses will also be cross-examined by common citizens. Officials gave this information on Monday. In the Court of Inquiry completed earlier this month, prima facie evidence has been found that the soldiers took action beyond the powers obtained under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) during the July 18 encounter.Three people lost their lives in this action. After this, the army started disciplinary action. Officials said some common civil witnesses will also be called for cross-examination, including those who work as informers for the local army, but they may have sent soldiers in the wrong direction. An army officer, on the condition of anonymity, said that the army is committed to take the investigation to its logical conclusion but every aspect needs to be investigated.

What is Summary of Evidence?

According to the rules, during the ‘Summary of Evidence’ against the respective personnel of the Army, all the details of the case will be examined under various provisions of the law. After that the court martial action will be started. Officials said that the army follows high standards of transparency and whenever the rules are violated it punishes the officials concerned. During ‘Summary of Evidence’, evidence and any other evidence in relation to the charge against the accused is taken on record.

The evidence related to the charge is recorded in writing and may also contain the statement of the accused. On 18 July, the army claimed that three militants were killed in an encounter at Amasipura in Shopian district. The Army, determined to conduct moral conduct during counter-terrorism operations, started a Court of Inquiry after it surfaced on social media that the three persons killed were residents of Rajouri district of Jammu and went missing in Amashipura.

The family has lodged a complaint

The investigation record was completed in four weeks and now ‘Summary of Evidence’ has been started. The families of these three persons have also lodged a complaint with the police. These three men worked as laborers in Shopian. The army said in a brief statement on 18 September that the ‘do’s, don’ts’ rules set by the army chief and approved by the Supreme Court were violated during the Shopian campaign.