Jammu and Kashmir’s Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha surprised everyone on Thursday. He was in Rajouri to address a program. After this, he traveled half a kilometer to reach the house of three Rajouri youths killed in fake encounter in Shopia. After meeting the family members, they were assured that they would get full justice. He said that the case is under investigation. The truth will come out.According to the information, Sinha had a program in Rajouri district on Thursday. After addressing the people in the program, he made up his mind to meet the family of the three youths killed in the Shopia encounter. He obtained information about his house from the officers and then asked them to go home. The officers were surprised as no such program was scheduled. He was taken to the village of Talakassi. Vehicles can go only up to a certain place in this village. After that Sinha got down from the car and walked on foot. He reached Mohammad Yusuf’s house. One of the three young men killed included Joseph’s son. The rest of the two families met there. The Lieutenant Governor inquired from the family about the whole matter and told them that there would be justice. They said that the police and the army were engaged in conducting investigations at their own level. Family members said that their children had gone to Kashmir to work, but only their bodies have returned.

Please tell that three youths of Rajouri had gone to work in Shopia. But on 18 July this year, the matter of being killed in their encounter came out. The matter was taken up by family members after which action started. DNA was taken. Several days later, the bodies of the youth were taken out of the tomb and handed over to the next of kin.