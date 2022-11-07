Shop | With electronics availability problems eased, hit products may still be in short supply before Christmas

The availability of electronic products is significantly better than a year ago, say the retailers interviewed by HS. There is still a shortage of the most popular game consoles and graphics cards.

Global the shortage of raw materials and components has plagued the availability and manufacturing of everyday electronics for a long time, and the situation is still not completely normalized.

The availability of entertainment and home electronics doesn’t look nearly as bleak as, for example a year earlierbut the most popular electronic products are still under a rock.

“In terms of the availability of electronics, the situation is significantly better than in previous years, but there are still bottlenecks in certain hit products,” says Verkkokauppa.com’s purchasing manager Tatu Kaleva.

The most there are problems with the availability of game consoles, says Gigant’s sales director Niko Sandström.

One example of a console that is still very poorly available is Sony’s Playstation 5. A console released two years ago is still hard to come by.

The Verkkokaupta of Finland’s most popular electronics retailers Verkkokauppa.com, Giganti and Powerin Verkkokaupat say no when it comes to the console.

For example, Verkkokauppa.com states on its website that if lots are even available, one console will be sold per customer, and orders will not be placed in a queue.

“Its availability will be a problem for a long time, especially when the older model Playstation 4 is no longer sold,” says Verkkokauppa.com’s Kaleva.

“All lots that have been received have been sold immediately. There is much more demand than supply,” says Gigantin Sandström.

problems is also available for the most popular graphics cards, says Kaleva. Both the chip shortage and the pandemic-induced factory closures in China continue to affect the supply.

The same is true of household appliances.

“Many brands and manufacturers have challenges. The availability of household appliances is not yet in a normal situation,” says Sandström.

On the other hand, according to Kaleva, for example, the availability of computers is now much better than in previous years.

Smartphones are also more available at the moment than, for example, a year ago, Sandström and Kaleva say. However, there are still shortages in the most popular models and colors. So there are alternatives available if you don’t have to get a specific model or brand.

“At the moment, the pressure is on Apple’s latest iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models. There aren’t enough of them,” says Kaleva.

According to him, the problems are caused by the typical bottleneck caused by a new launch rather than, for example, a component shortage.

It may still be difficult to get new phone models, because Apple told on Sunday, precisely because of the delay in the delivery times of the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max due to China’s strict corona lockdowns.

iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max phones photographed in California on September 17.

Household appliances and the availability of electronics is affected by a global shortage of raw materials and components.

“In the end, it determines whether, for example, factories can be run at full capacity. The shortage affects everyone fairly evenly.”

The war in Ukraine has also added to the long-lasting shortage of components, which has caused production interruptions, logistics problems and made it difficult to get raw materials.

“Russia and Ukraine are big suppliers of raw materials in many areas,” says Sandström.

The end of the year Giganti has prepared for the sales season by maximizing the amount of electronics ordered. Because there are challenges in getting favorite products, Sandström advises consumers to act smart if they have a specific product in mind.

“If you want to make sure that you get a certain product for Christmas, you should act as quickly as possible as soon as it is on sale. For example, the flippers sell out very quickly in any case.”

In general, according to Verkkokauppa.com’s Kaleva, electronics are currently very available. Consumers’ weakened confidence in the economy has reduced the availability pressure coming through demand.

Made by Elektronika tukkukauppiaat ry and market research company Gfk statement according to the demand for entertainment electronics and home information technology fell by more than eight percent in the first three quarters of the current year compared to the previous year. With the exception of entertainment electronics, the average prices of products have also increased.

“Demand and supply now meet better than before,” says Kaleva.