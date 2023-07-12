VanMoof closed the store in the head office on the Mauritskade in Amsterdam East on Wednesday afternoon. Customers can no longer pick up their bicycle. The store in Rotterdam also appears to be closed. According to the staff, the company will soon issue a statement.
Jesper Roele, Madelief van Dongen
Latest update:
12-07-23, 4:47 PM
