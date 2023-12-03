Shop | Valio, K-group and S-group have continued to buy berries from companies suspected of human trafficking

In the fall, Valio commissioned an investigation into the subcontractors of Polarica, which had been investigated for gross human trafficking. According to the assessment, there were still problems with the working conditions of the berry pickers.

Part of the large players in the food industry have stopped buying berries from berry companies that are suspected of human trafficking, some have not. STT asked Valio, Saarioinen, Fazer and the K and S groups how the criminal suspicions of Marjayrityts have affected their procurements.

The police suspect crimes in three large berry companies, Polarica, Kiantama and Arctic Group.

Valio says that he bought forest berries from Polarica and Arctic International, part of the Arctic Group, also during this year’s picking season.

“Valio’s principles of responsible procurement include that if abuses occur in the supply chain, we require suppliers to correct their actions instead of automatically cutting off purchases”, Valio’s director of procurement Kirsti Rautio told STT by email.

According to Rautio, Valio has updated its procurement requirements for forest berries and has carried out inspections of the berry pickers’ conditions this year. In the fall, Valio also conducted an external audit of Polarica and its subcontractors. According to Rautio, it became clear that there are still problems with the working conditions of the berry pickers.

CEO of Polarica Mari Onkamo commented on the matter to STT and said that Valio’s audit was done on Polarica’s subcontractors. According to him, Polarica did not have its own pickers this year.

S group is waiting for the authorities’ process of criminal suspicions to be completed before making any possible changes.

“Kiantama has continued to be our supplier this year. We trust the Finnish legal system and we are going to wait for the court’s legally binding decision in the cases”, S-group’s director of planning Mika Lyytikäinen tells.

According to Lyytikäinen, the S group’s chain selection also includes a few products from domestic manufacturers, which use domestic wild berries supplied by Kiantama and Polarica as raw material. In addition, the selections include berries, berry products and juices from Marjex, owned by Arctic Group.

According to Lyytikäinen, the S group met with berry companies before the beginning of the picking season and reviewed, among other things, the entry process for berry pickers and the companies’ own control procedures. We went over very carefully with Kiantama where it gets its berries from and what the situation is with the company’s subcontractors, Lyytikäinen says.

“We’ve seen Kiantama’s picker-specific lists of” what each has earned and what the expenses have been during the last summer.

The K group says that he bought berries from all three companies this year.

“We will make an assessment of the situation as a whole and make decisions about possible measures when the final result of the official proceedings, i.e. the legally binding court verdict, is clear”, K Group’s director of grocery retail responsibility Timo Jäske told STT by email.

According to Jäski, this year the K group has discussed the human rights issues of berry picking with natural berry suppliers, reviewed the audit reports made by the companies and demanded corrective measures to their practices.

It is reported from Saariois that Polarica and Kiantama used to supply berries to the company, but the purchases were stopped after the human trafficking suspects came to light. Fazer also does not buy berries from companies subject to criminal suspicions.