Shop | US authorities accuse Amazon of a monopoly in online shopping

The US Trade Commission is asking for the right to consider actions that would force Amazon to sell its businesses.

of the United States the competition authorities have filed a lawsuit against the e-commerce giant Amazon for violating competition law.

The United States Trade Commission, which oversees competition and consumer protection in the United States, informed the news agency Reuters on Tuesday. In addition to the Trade Commission, law enforcement officers from seventeen states are involved.

According to the authorities, Amazon has charged consumers high prices and thereby harmed the interests of consumers.

The authorities consider that Amazon’s actions have, among other things, prevented its competitors and sellers using Amazon’s online shopping platform from lowering prices and prevented competitors from competing fairly against Amazon.

The Commerce Commission is demanding the right to order Amazon to stop its illegal activities. In addition, the commission is asking for the right to consider actions that would force Amazon to sell its business or other parts.

Amazon General Counsel David Zapolsky commented to Reuters that the Trade Commission lawsuit is wrong. In the company’s opinion, the lawsuit would lead to higher prices and slow down deliveries. It thus harms consumers.

Trade Commission according to Amazon makes it difficult for consumers to find sellers on their e-commerce platform who offer products at a lower price than Amazon itself.

In addition, Amazon is accused of favoring its own products on its platform at the expense of competitors.

Chairman of the Trade Commission Lina Khan said in a statement, according to Reuters, that Amazon has used illegal means against companies that have challenged its monopoly. In Khan’s view, Amazon has used its monopoly power to harm consumers and sellers using the platform.

US authorities have been investigating Amazon’s actions for four years.

The authorities have also filed similar lawsuits against Alphabet, which owns the Google search engine, and Meta Platforms, which owns Facebook.