Shop | Trade union: Expensive food prices are partly due to salary increases for employees

Food price inflation has started to slow down, but the price remains stubbornly higher than the level of 2021.

On the market according to the union, the high prices of food are partly due to wage increases given to employees in the trade sector.

At the beginning of the year, there was a labor dispute in the trade sector, as a result of which the wages of trade sector employees were increased. As a result of the struggle, the personal salaries of full-time employees were increased by a total of 165 euros per month.

The increase for the first year is 105 euros per month and the increase for the second year is 60 euros per month.

“Approximately half of the VAT-free retail prices are the store’s own and indirect labor costs of the supply chain. Expensive salary solutions raise the cost and price level permanently,” says the chief economist of the Finnish Trade Union Jaana Kurjenoja in the bulletin.

In June, food prices were more than 21 percent more expensive than June 2021, for example.

HS initially reported that the Trade Union blame due to the high price of food, wage increases given to employees in the trade sector. In Kurjenoja’s opinion, the design in question is too drastic.

“We haven’t analyzed which factors specifically affect the price of food, but we do know that in general, salaries account for about half of retail price formation,” Kurjenoja tells HS.

As a whole The trade union sees the near future of retail trade as gray. According to its forecast, the purchasing power of households will improve at the end of the year and next year, but the subtle growth in private consumption will not be channeled into the domestic retail trade.

Last year, the amount of retail sales decreased by 3.6 percent, and for this year the Trade Association predicts a drop of approximately the same size. Next year, the amount of retail sales will no longer fall, but it will not grow either.

Previously, the association has said that the increase in turnover in euros is based solely on the increase in costs and prices.

Consumers the slow growth of purchasing power and the high cost of housing and food hit specialty stores in particular. Foreign e-commerce also torments specialty retail prospects.

According to the Finnish Trade Association, the major branches of specialty trade are particularly affected: hardware store, home technology, and interior decoration and sports store.

“Consumers are now avoiding buying consumer durables, the purchase of which can still be postponed or which were already purchased during the pandemic,” says Kurjenoja.

In the clothing and footwear retail trade, turnover in euros and the amount of sales have been increasing for a couple of years. The end of the corona restrictions and favorable weather for the clothing trade have accelerated development, while the extremely tough international price competition has limited the increase in prices.

“Even though the recent development has been positive from the point of view of the customers of the fashion trade, the foreign price limit and the increase in domestic salary, rent and financing costs are a problem for the profitability of the specialized clothing trade,” says Kurjenoja.

I demand scarcity and fierce international and domestic cost and price competition will reduce retail employment by 3–4 percent in 2022–2024. This reduces the number of employed women in particular.

“The store responds to cost competition by cutting costs and reducing the workforce, refining supply chains, automating and digitizing its operations and shifting investments,” says Kurjenoja.

After the demand and thus the need for labor decreased, even the worst shortage of skilled labor has eased a bit in both retail and wholesale trade. However, according to the trade association, the shortage is still a problem, especially in the capital region and the largest growth centers.