The Criminal Investigation and Investigation Services of Sharjah Police have arrested a gang of (5) people of Asian nationality whose criminal activity is specialized in committing theft of shops in the emirate.

Colonel Faisal bin Nassar, Deputy Director of the Criminal Investigation and Investigation Department, said that the research and investigation data proved the suspects’ involvement in several thefts from inside commercial stores in the Emirate of Sharjah, after the teams specialized in the theft crimes branch prepared a solid plan to catch the gang and seize all its elements. .

He pointed out that, in confronting them, they confessed to having formed a gang whose activity was specialized in robbing commercial stores, and seizing everything that was light in weight and expensive, and the stolen goods were seized in their homes after all legal procedures were taken, and they were seized, which varied between mobile phones, sums of money, and watches, laptops, tablets, electronic devices, etc., and they are being transferred to the Public Prosecution Office to complete the legal procedures against them.

The Deputy Director of the Criminal Investigation and Investigation Department called on shop owners to strengthen preventive measures, such as connecting shops to a high-quality camera system, securing doors, not leaving large sums of money inside them, and keeping valuables in safe places so that they are not vulnerable to theft.

The Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, Major General Saif Al-Zari Al-Shamsi, praised the efforts of the Criminal Investigation Department in combating crime and enhancing security and safety.

Stressing that the police work is based on a solid ground that moves with confidence and the ability of its trained cadres who work day and night to enhance the security quality of life for the UAE community.