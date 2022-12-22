Shop | The founder of Halpakauppa Puuilo, Markku Tuomaala, is a millionaire.

“If you can do business at the market, then you can do it everywhere. Hunger and cold teach,” says Markku Tuomaala, whose market shop grew into a million-dollar business, the discount store chain Puuilo.
As a market trader few people get rich, but sometimes it can happen.
When Markku Tuomaala In the throes of the 1990s recession, he bought half a dozen old buses with his brothers, he hardly guessed where it would lead.
The goal was just to make a living, to try to get by traveling around Finland as a market vendor.
