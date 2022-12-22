Shop | The founder of Halpakauppa Puuilo, Markku Tuomaala, is a millionaire.

“If you can do business at the market, then you can do it everywhere. Hunger and cold teach,” says Markku Tuomaala, whose market shop grew into a million-dollar business, the discount store chain Puuilo.

Markku Tuomaala became an entrepreneur by chance. Originally, the intention was just to try to survive in the midst of the depression of the 1990s.

As a market trader few people get rich, but sometimes it can happen.

When Markku Tuomaala In the throes of the 1990s recession, he bought half a dozen old buses with his brothers, he hardly guessed where it would lead.

The goal was just to make a living, to try to get by traveling around Finland as a market vendor.