Shop | Online store Weecos files for bankruptcy

Weecos sold designer products from brands it had found to be responsible.

Finn online store Weecos has filed for bankruptcy after unsuccessfully searching for a new owner during the summer.

According to the insolvency register of the Court Register Center, the company filed for bankruptcy with the Pirkanmaa district court on Friday.

The company also announces the bankruptcy filing on its website and says that the online store that sold its clothes, accessories and interior accessories is closed for the time being.

Weecos sold designer products from brands it had found to be responsible. The company did not have its own warehouse, but operated on the platform economy principle, i.e. the brands delivered the products directly to consumers.

Weecos founded by people from Pirkanmaa Hanna Lusila and Anna Kurkela in 2013.

In July, the founders published an announcement on the online store’s Facebook page, in which they are looking for either new entrepreneurs or an established company as a buyer for the company.

Kurkela, known as the founder of the Papu Design clothing brand told in July to HS that the background of the decision was the general challenging financial situation and the duo’s desire to move on to new things.

“Online shopping has waned and inflation is booming,” Kurkela told HS.

According to the Asiakastieto service, Weecos’ turnover was 169,000 euros in 2021. Asiakastieto does not have more recent financial statement information.

Multi is a domestic clothing company specializing in responsibility adrift this year to financial problems.

The fashion brand Hálo said in August that it was in trouble, and R/H Studio closed its brick-and-mortar store in Helsinki at the beginning of last month.

Earlier this year, Papu, originally known as a children’s clothing brand, announced that it was giving up its children’s clothing collection, and the former prime minister Sanna Marini (sd)’s favorite Tampere fashion brand Uhana talked about its financial difficulties.

On the other hand, Arela, known for its cashmere knits, stopped operating completely in May, and the designer of designer shoes Terhi Pölkki closed its brick-and-mortar store in Helsinki in June. Kaiko Clothing has also told about financial difficulties.