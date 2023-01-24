Shop | Mediation of the labor dispute in the trade sector starts today – PAM has threatened shops and warehouses with a strike

Under threat of strike, among others, Prisma and K-Citymarkets in several locations.

Service industries The trade union PAM and the trade union representing the employers will start mediating their labor dispute on Tuesday afternoon national mediator Anu Sajavaara under.

On Sunday, PAM issued a strike warning to the trade sector, which targets several warehouses and trade sector locations in the second week of February.

The strike would include 25 warehouses and more than 160 retail establishments, employing a total of about 20,000 people. Among others, Prisma and K-Citymarkets are under strike threat in several locations.

The current collective agreement in the trade sector expires on January 31. PAM and the Trade Union have not reached an agreement in their collective agreement and salary negotiations, so a solution is now being sought with the help of a national conciliator. PAM has said that it is aiming for an increase of about 200 euros in the monthly salary for employees in the trade sector.

Also on Tuesday Mediation of labor disputes in the technology industry, a key export sector, continues. Employers in the technology industry and the Teollisuusliitto, which represents the employees, will continue to seek an agreement starting at nine o’clock in the morning.

During the day, labor disputes between employers in the technology industry are also mediated with the white-collar workers’ Union Pro and the senior white-collar workers’ YTN.

In the technology industry, all collective agreements ended at the end of November. The industry has been in a contract-free state since the beginning of December.

Mediation is also being sought today for a solution to the labor dispute between Teollisuusliitto and the employer organization Chemical Industry.