Shop | Lidl is strongly expanding its operations in Britain

9.5. 20:52

German the grocery store chain Lidl is strongly expanding its operations in Britain.

Lidl GB said on Tuesday that it plans to hire more than 1,500 people at its distribution centers in Britain. This was reported by the news agency Reuters.

Lidl has 13 distribution centers in Britain. Lidl is also planning a new distribution center in Leeds, which would hire an additional 400 employees.

According to Reuters, Lidl currently has more than 960 stores in Britain and the company plans to increase their number to more than 1,100.