Wednesday, May 10, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Shop | Lidl is strongly expanding its operations in Britain

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 9, 2023
in World Europe
0
Shop | Lidl is strongly expanding its operations in Britain

Lidl currently has more than 960 stores in Britain and the company plans to increase their number to more than 1,100.

9.5. 20:52

German the grocery store chain Lidl is strongly expanding its operations in Britain.

Lidl GB said on Tuesday that it plans to hire more than 1,500 people at its distribution centers in Britain. This was reported by the news agency Reuters.

Lidl has 13 distribution centers in Britain. Lidl is also planning a new distribution center in Leeds, which would hire an additional 400 employees.

According to Reuters, Lidl currently has more than 960 stores in Britain and the company plans to increase their number to more than 1,100.

#Shop #Lidl #strongly #expanding #operations #Britain

See also  Birth rate Corona-era baby boom continued to rise - birth rates rose even more last year than in the early days of the pandemic
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Government publishes notices of selection process for ICMbio

Government publishes notices of selection process for ICMbio

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result