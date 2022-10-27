Kesko’s result rose to a new record for the 14th time in a row. The company is confident that the good development will continue.

Food prices have been on the rise, which is reflected in trading company Kesko’s better-than-expected result.

Kesko’s CEO Mikko Helander’s according to the company’s July–September result was the best quarterly result ever.

“The achieved result is a strong indication that Kesko is an exceptional player in the trade sector, whose strategy works even after the pandemic in the current market situation,” says Helander in the results release.

During the pandemic, Kesko was driven by an increase in renovations and living at home. Now the result was improved not only by the increase in prices, but also by the development of the professional food wholesale business, i.e. Kespro.

Of Kesko’s total turnover of approximately three billion euros, the company’s Food business accounted for 1.6 billion euros. The grocery store’s operating profit increased to 133.4 million euros. Kesko also works in construction and renovation and car sales.

Kespro’s sales grew by more than 15 percent from the comparison period. K-grocery stores’ grocery sales increased by 0.9 percent, i.e. less than the general market. K-Citymarkets’ sales of household products and non-food items, on the other hand, decreased by 2.7 percent.

Finland according to the law, the purpose of a limited company’s operations is to generate profit for shareholders. Kesko also strives for the same, which seems to be convinced of its ability to generate future results.

The Finnish grocery market is very concentrated and Kesko has an exceptionally strong position in it. The thought of how a store can make a historically large profit at the same time as one’s own belt has to be tightened may come to many people’s minds.

What is your message to those Finns who are struggling with rising prices while you are making a record profit?

“Our definitely strong message is to come to K-stores. We are also ready to offer very cheap products and we have many brands that are attractive to customers in terms of price,” Helander said at the results conference.

Kesko’s strategy is to be a “delicate store and discount store under the same roof”. The company is confident that it will be able to manage even when the price competition gets tougher.

“We are doing our best to help people find cheap products in these difficult times. Our goal is to have the best selection of both premium and discount products. Both product areas are currently developing excellently. Even in difficult times, customers look for ways to live a happier life,” said Kesko’s CFO Jukka Erlund at the results conference.

Erlund and Helander also emphasize that HS’s fresh grocery basket comparison was won by K-Citymarket in Ruoholahti, Helsinki. In the September 30 product comparison, K-Citymarket Ruoholahti’s grocery basket cost 50.07 euros. The price of the basket decreased by 1.35 euros from July, when the sale was the second in the comparison.

It is also known that stores have started to increase the visibility and supply of their own cheap brands in stores. According to Erlund, sales of the K-menu brand have grown by 30 percent.

Miscarriage according to it has a 36.6 percent market share in the Finnish food trade. According to Helander, the company’s biggest competitor, the S group, has been able to strengthen its position in the market by opening exceptionally large grocery stores in recent years as well, unlike Kesko. In addition to these two giants, Lidl operates in Finland.

Instead of opening large supermarkets, Kesko has focused on increasing its area-specific sales, which has been successful. According to the company, the pace of opening new S stores is also slowing down.

The sales of the S Group’s convenience store grew by 3.1 percent in January–September to a total of 7.1 billion euros. The S group is a cooperative, so it does not publish its figures quarterly like a listed company.

Miscarriage comparable operating profit increased to 242.8 million euros in July–September from 236.4 million euros in the same period last year.

The turnover was 3.01 billion euros. Growth was comparable to 3.4 percent.

According to information service Refinitiv, analysts expected Kesko’s turnover to rise to 3.024 billion euros and profit to 231.5 million euros.

Company estimates that in 2022 the comparable operating profit will be in the range of 790–840 million euros. In 2021, Kesko’s comparable operating profit was EUR 775.5 million.

Kesko expects Ruokakauppa’s market development to continue stable next year, also supported by inflation. The company expects the operating profit to remain at a good level despite the increase in costs.

“We estimate that Kesko’s business prospects are positive next year as well. All three of Kesko’s divisions are making good results.”