Shop | Kesko CEO Mikko Helander is retiring

Kesko’s board has started the search for a successor.

Miscarriage director general Mikko Helander has informed the company’s board that he plans to retire from the company during 2024. Kesko reports on the matter.

Helander, who will turn 64 next year, has been Kesko’s CEO since 2015. He started working for the company in 2014 as deputy CEO and member of the group management team.