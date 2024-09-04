Milan – Andrea Beretta, Inter ultras leader, was arrested for the murder of Antonio Belloccoalso linked to the Nerazzurri curve and also to the ‘ndrangheta. Bellocco, reportedly, this morning in Cernusco sul Naviglio, shot Beretta, who then stabbed him to death. The investigation into the Milanese fans has been under investigation for some time by the prosecutor Paolo Sorati. Beretta is under guard in the hospital.

According to initial reports, the fight between the two ultras broke out at the exit of the gym, a boxing school in via Besozzi 2, where they had gone to train. At the height of the altercation, inside a Smart car parked near the courtyard, Bellocco allegedly shot Beretta with a pistol. Despite being wounded in the leg, Beretta then allegedly stabbed Bellocco in the throat, killing him. Rescued by 118, Beretta was taken with a yellow code to the San Raffaele hospital in Milan.

There Milan Public Prosecutor’s Office, in addition to reconstructing the dynamics of the murder of Antonio Bellocco, stabbed in the throat by Andrea Beretta, it also investigates the relationships between the two: the first linked to the ‘ndrangheta but also to the Inter ultras, the second leader of the Nerazzurri ultras. Therefore, we are digging, we are learning in judicial circles, about relationships and alleged illicit businesses that would have led to reasons for conflict. First of all, however, the dynamics will have to be reconstructed. We need to understand who attacked the other first.

From what has been learned so far, the two were in a car near the “Testudo” gym, a place frequented by many ultras. There Bellocco, born in ’88, with a criminal record for mafia-style association and in the past also subjected to probation, fired a gunshot and wounded Beretta in the leg. The latter, again according to initial reports, stabbed him in the throat. The ultra leader also has criminal records for drugs, assault and theft and has been both under house arrest and also subjected to probation. The prosecutor of the Milan DDA Paolo Storari went to the scene, already in charge of an investigation into the fans and linked, among other things, to the murder of Vittorio Boiocchi, the historic black and blue leader killed outside his home two years ago. The murder of Bellocco, defined by investigators as “not just anyone”, suggests that the investigations will aim, in addition to shedding light on the crime, to verify a broader scenario regarding the infiltration of organized crime in the world of ultras fans.