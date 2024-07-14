72 arrested after Athens football fan shootout

Three people injured, 72 arrested after shootout between football fans in central Athens. reports ERTNews.

The incident took place near the Panathinaikos stadium, before the game between the local club Panathinaikos and AEK. Groups of football fans supporting the rival teams clashed near the Attica police headquarters.

As a result of the clash, a 38-year-old fan was wounded in the leg with a gunshot, a 22-year-old victim was hit in the stomach with a sharp object. A 25-year-old Greek also suffered from beatings and was taken to hospital

It is noted that the lives of the hospitalized victims are not in danger. An investigation is being conducted at the scene to find the criminals and their weapons.