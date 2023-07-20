Thursday, July 20, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Shootings | Two killed in a gunman attack in New Zealand, which is hosting the World Cup

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 20, 2023
in World Europe
0
Shootings | Two killed in a gunman attack in New Zealand, which is hosting the World Cup

However, according to the Prime Minister of New Zealand, the games can continue today as planned.

Two one person has died after a gunman attacked a building in the downtown area of ​​New Zealand’s largest city, Auckland. According to the local police reporting on the matter, the shooter has also died.

In addition, six people were wounded in the shooting incident, he says New Zealand Herald -magazine. According to it, the attack began early Thursday morning local time.

The police have asked people to stay away from the incident area during the investigation.

New Zealand and Australia are co-hosting the Women’s World Cup starting today. Prime Minister of New Zealand By Chris Hipkins however, the games can continue as planned, and there is no danger to national security from the incident.

For example, according to the statement of the US national team staying in the city, all its players and staff members are safe.

See also  The heat pump can keep up with the air conditioning in summer

#Shootings #killed #gunman #attack #Zealand #hosting #World #Cup

admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Salinas Pliego will raffle a house of 20 million pesos and luxury cars; this we know

Salinas Pliego will raffle a house of 20 million pesos and luxury cars; this we know

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result