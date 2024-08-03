Shootings | Shooting incident in Vantaa – police search underway

Shootings|According to the police, the situation does not pose a danger to bystanders.

Eastern Uusimaa according to the situation center of the police department, the police are investigating the shooting incident in Vantaa. The police received information about the incident on Saturday evening at six o’clock.

At nine o’clock, the police situation center said that the situation was still ongoing and that the police were carrying out verification and search tasks in several different locations in Vantaa.

When asked, the police did not specify where the shooting is suspected to have taken place.

According to the situation center, the situation is calm and there is no danger to bystanders.

The news is updated.