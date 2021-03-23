The shooting attack this Monday in a Boulder supermarket, Colorado, where 10 people were killed, turned on the warning lights in the United States, less than a week after another attack in Atlanta, Georgia, in which eight people were shot and killed. After a year of pandemic, where these types of incidents had been placated with the lowest figures in almost 10 years, now the nightmare seems to take flight again.

A high committee of the Senate is scheduled to meet in the next few hours for an emergency hearing on armed violence, as a result of these events.

The Senate Judiciary Committee will begin its hearing on “Constitutional and Common Sense Steps to Reduce Gun Violence” around noon.

Security forces in Boulder. Photo: Reuters

The meeting will “consider public health, law enforcement and community approaches aimed at saving lives and making communities safer.”

The hearing was scheduled for last Tuesday, the same day as the shootings at the Atlanta spa that left eight dead and one injured, and also exposed the hate crimes against the Asian community in the United States. Most of the victims were women of Korean descent.

Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, noted last week that “Americans across the ideological spectrum can agree that the number of gun deaths in America is too high and that we need to take action. to reduce it. “

Police identified the shooter from Boulder: a 21-year-old, and gave information on the victims, men and women between 20 and 65 years old.

The attack in Boulder, 25 miles northwest of Denver and home to the University of Colorado, stunned a state that has witnessed multiple mass shootings, including the 1999 Columbine massacre High School and the 2012 Aurora Movie Shooting.

Police surround what is supposed to be the suspect’s home in Boulder. Photo: Reuters

The attack in mid-afternoon on Monday was the seventh mass murder this year in the United States, following the March 16 shooting that left eight dead at three massage businesses in the Atlanta area, according to a database compiled by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University.

These facts follow a pause in mass murder during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, which had the smallest number of such attacks in eight yearsaccording to the database, which tracks mass murders defined as four or more dead, not including the shooter.

An afternoon at the supermarket

The massacre of 10 people in Colorado, occurred on Monday in the King Soopers supermarket in South Boulder. Police and SWAT agents quickly converged on the area, approaching with bulletproof shields as they escorted the fleeing crowd in terror. Some customers and store employees escaped through the cargo-loading tailgate, while others ran and took refuge in nearby shops.

One suspect, a 21-year-old young man, is in custody and charged for the deaths of 10 people.

During the event, police officers were seen escorting a shirtless man, handcuffed and bleeding from the leg, although authorities did not disclose whether he was the suspect. Foothills Hospital in Boulder was treating a person involved in the shooting, but did not elaborate.

The dead police officer in Boulder, Eric Talley. Photo: Reuters

“This is a tragedy and a nightmare for Boulder County, ” Dougherty said.” These people were spending their day like any other, shopping. I promise the victims and the people of the state of Colorado that justice will be served. ”

Herold identified the fallen officer as Eric Talley, 51, who had been in the force since 2010. He was the first to respond to the call for help that someone with a rifle he was shooting in the supermarket.

“In everyone’s opinion he was one of the best officers in the Boulder Police Department, and his life was cut short too soon,” said Dougherty.

Numerous police patrols and emergency vehicles, their lights on, escorted the ambulance carrying the fallen officer. Some inhabitants flanked the avenues, raising their hands in honor.

Dougherty said it is too early to speculate on the possible motive, and that the investigation by local, state and federal authorities will take several days.

