Violence, one in 5 Americans complain of victims in the family and threats with guns

“One in 5 Americans has had in the family, throughout life, a member injured or killed from assaults in street, one in five Americans has been threatened with a pistol And one in six has personally assisted to one shooting” are some worrying results of a nationwide survey conducted by KFF, a non-profit organization. The survey which involved a sample of approximately 1,300 adults came out at the same time as the latest terrifying shooting in Louisville with deaths and injuries. An event that made him intervene again Joe Biden with yet another statement of the killed, wounded and survivors”that will bring pain and trauma for the rest of their lives.” The news that almost every week arrives in Europe from the other side of the Atlantic relating to injuries, killings, assaults on university campuses, in shops and supermarkets or open places, do not give a complete idea of ​​how violence is really perceived in the States United States, where, on the other hand, the fear of random crime pervades the lives of millions of people more or less intensely.

Violence, over 40% of those interviewed bought a weapon

Given this reality, the other answers are not surprising, indicating that over 40% of the interviewees declared that they had bought weapons to protect themselves and that they had taken courses to learn how to shoot a pistol. 30% also said they try to avoid crowded venues or big events like festivals. Three out of four which they hold a gun in the house keeps it loaded and ready to fire. Ashley Kirzinger, director of the survey methodology underlined how 10% of the interviewees are concerned every day by this climate of violence. Concern about becoming a victim seems to be so high that life expectancies for the whole country are lower than in rich countries similar to America. In the account of victims of firearms, wounds and suicides are also considered. And it’s not unusual to see messages to help potential suicides on video channels, in street advertising, such as the classic “If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 9-8-8, or the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.”

Subscribe to the newsletter

