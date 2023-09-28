In Rotterdam three died today in two shootings in the city, including a 14-year-old girl. The shootings occurred in an apartment and at the Erasmus University Hospital. A man has been arrested. This is a 32-year-old hospital student who was wearing paramilitary combat gear.

The two shootings

The 14-year-old was the daughter of the 39-year-old woman found murdered in her apartment. The teenager was found in the same house, seriously injured. After the first shooting, the suspect went to the university hospital, where he was a student, and shot dead a 46-year-old teacher who was giving a lesson in the classroom. The suspect is also believed to be responsible for setting fires in both the apartment and the hospital.

The arrest

The 32-year-old was arrested on the hospital’s helicopter landing pad after police intervened in force and part of the building was evacuated. Doctors and nurses were forced to go out together with patients, some on stretchers or wheelchairs. The 32-year-old was wearing a paramilitary suit and a bulletproof vest. Police believe he acted alone. The man was tried and arrested in 2021 for animal cruelty.

Relationships with victims

The suspect lived near the apartment where the woman and her murdered daughter lived, but the relationships between the two victims are unclear. A neighbor told the media that the woman had complained several times at her apartment building about how the suspect treated her dog and her rabbits. For now the police have not commented on the man’s motives, nor have they clarified whether he was a student of the murdered professor.