TEL AVIV. At least 10 people were injured by gunfire in a shooting in the neighborhood of Snow Yaakov in Jerusalem. This was reported by sources in the emergency room Magen David Adom, according to which 8 died. The assailant, a Palestinian living in Shuafat, in the eastern part of the city, was “neutralised”.

Jerusalem, shooting in a synagogue: shots heard in the distance



This was stated by the head of the Jerusalem police according to which the man fired in front of the synagogue of the Neve Yaaco neighborhood and then fled in a car to a nearby predominantly Arab area of ​​the city. Reached by the agents – according to the same source – he shot at the policemen before being shot in turn. Police sources said the security forces are on the hunt for possible supporters of the bomber.

The Islamist movement Hamas, who de facto rules the enclave, celebrated through the loudspeakers of the mosques, without however claiming the action. In the coastal enclave, gunfire was also heard in the air as numerous motorists honked their horns shouting “God is great”.

Israeli police described the attack as “terrorist”, a term usually used in Israel for any attack committed by Palestinians for nationalist reasons, but the identity of the attacker has not yet been disclosed. The bombing comes in the middle of an escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Israel today bombed the Gaza Strip in retaliation for several rockets fired from the coastal enclave, a day after ten Palestinians were killed in the West Bank, nine of them during a troop raid on Jenin refugee camp.







“A heroic operation”: this is how Islamic Jihad defined the attack carried out in an Orthodox district of Jerusalem by a Palestinian assassin, while Hamas affirmed that it was a matter of “revenge for the dead in Jenin”. Referring to the 9 Palestinians killed yesterday in Jenin in clashes with the army and the subsequent night-time launch of rockets towards Israel, the Islamic Jihad spokesman, quoted by the media, added that today’s attack “demonstrates that a united front has been welded which includes Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza”.

The Use condemn the “horrible” terrorist attack: said the US State Department spokesman Vedant Patel, specifying that for the moment no changes are foreseen in the trip of the secretary of state Antony Blinken to Israel. The Italian government «strongly condemns the cowardly terrorist attack in Jerusalem and expresses its condolences and closeness to the State of Israel and to all its people» reads a note from Palazzo Chigi.

I am shocked by the news of the attack on the synagogue of #Jerusalemon Shabbat. An act of terror, even more horrendous on the day we commemorate the Shoah. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their loved ones. — Antonio Tajani (@Antonio_Tajani) January 27, 2023

Meanwhile, according to Palestinian media reports, a Blitz by Israeli forces inside Shuafat refugee camp, northeast of Jerusalem, where the prime suspect in the bombing lived.