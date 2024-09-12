Chiapas, Mexico.- Public transport units, schools and businesses suspended activities on Wednesday due to shootings and armed men roaming the streets for several hours in the municipalities of Villaflores and Villa Corzo, in the western part of Chiapas.

According to preliminary information, clashes between armed groups took place in the town of Tumbi, in Villa Corzo, and the armed individuals subsequently moved to the central area of ​​Villaflores, where they were even observed passing through the “Plaza Las Flores”.

At the shopping centre and grocery stores in the area, customers threw themselves to the ground upon hearing the shots until they stopped hearing them, and the same thing happened at schools, which asked parents to come pick up their children and suspended afternoon classes. Images released show at least six vehicles that were parked damaged by firearms and another that was set on fire.

Likewise, some public transport units decided to suspend service and parishes in Villaflores also closed.

“The Parish of Santa Catarina and Señor de Esquipulas informs all the faithful that due to events that occurred during the day, the activities scheduled for today are suspended: community meetings and Holy Mass,” the Parish Council communicated. “Let us continue praying for peace in our town of Villaflores,” they asked. It was reported that a man who was in an office was injured and is a collateral victim of the clashes, but this has not been confirmed by the authorities who have not yet given an official report of what happened, the number of injured or if there were any deaths. A security forces helicopter was seen flying over the area of ​​the attacks, but it has not yet been reported if there were any arrests as responsible for these events.