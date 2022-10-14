Sonora.- A violent day that included shootings, burning cars and a dead personwas reported from last night and until early this Friday in Tesopaco Rosary, soundreported state and military authorities.

It was a series of clashes between organized crime groupsAccording to the report.

The events were recorded in the municipality of Tesopaco Rosaryabout 90 kilometers from Ciudad Obregón, in the south of the state.

“A male was deprived of life by firearm projectiles, two vehicles were set on fire and a hotel was damaged. The Sonora Prosecutor’s Officewith members of the #MesaEstatalDeSeguridad, maintains investigative actions to find those likely responsible,” reported the State Attorney General’s Office.

“The #FiscalíaDeSonora investigates the events that occurred this October 13 in #RosarioTesopaco, where around 7:20 p.m. there was a confrontation between alleged criminal groups,” he tweeted.

The Secretary of Public Security (SSP) of the state indicated for its part that three vehicles were set on fire.

“In #RosarioTesopaco 9-1-1 alert was received for dfirearms etonations. Municipal Police responded. Three vehicles are confirmed on fire. One person was found deceased by firearm impacts next to one of the vehicles,” the agency announced on its Twitter account.

Military sources assured that the clashes continued in the early hours of this Friday on the roads that go from Tesopaco Rosary to Ciudad Obregón, via Los Hornos and Quiriego.

They reported that various rancherías gave notice of shootings.

In social networks, users uploaded images and videos of whats violent actsas well as citizens fleeing for safety from the skirmishes in the town of Rosario Tesopaco.

Other reports of shootings authorities originated in Empalme and Guaymas, 120 kilometers from Ciudad Obregón, as well as in the border municipality of San Luis Río Colorado, 630 kilometers from Hermosillo.

However, the state authorities did not comment on these alerts.