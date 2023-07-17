Tamaulipas.- After a series of attacks to gunshots by delinquents against security forces, this Sunday, elements of the Tamaulipas State Guard located and rescued to at least two women who were deprived of their freedom in a safe house in reynosa.

The agents seized a vehicle and weaponspublishes the newspaper Excelsior.

attacks

The attacks on policemen of the state guard by criminals They occurred around 11:30 a.m., this in the La Retama ejido, south of the city of reynosa.

Finding themselves outmatched, the agents called for reinforcementsmultiplying the shootings and persecutionswhich extended to the South II bypass.

The police officers insured a vehicle which was left abandoned.

They find women

Some cells of triggermen they got into subdivision Campanarioit was so cops found a safe house, in Circuito Cremona avenue with private Livorno. In that house they found two women who claimed to be hostages.

paramedics They served the women.