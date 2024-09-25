Michoacan, Mexico.- This afternoon in the municipality of Erongarícuaro, Michoacán, shootings and the burning of two motor vehicles broke out, so residents remain sheltered in their homes on the recommendation of authorities.

The incident occurred between 2:45 and 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, when, according to preliminary reports, civilians fired at law enforcement officers who were carrying out an operation against a gang that was engaged in car theft. Upon noticing the presence of elements of the state Attorney General’s Office, the National Guard and the Army, the alleged criminals opened fire on them.

The bursts of gunfire were captured and shared on social media by residents from their homes. Allegedly, to divert the attention of the authorities, they set fire to two vehicles that blocked the entrance to Quiroga, and two trucks were set on fire on the Western Highway, in addition to blocking roads in Chilchota.

“Following an action carried out in the municipality of Erongarícuaro, alleged criminal groups set up roadblocks in the municipalities of Quiroga, Churintzio, Chilchota and Tangancícuaro; therefore, we deployed in these areas to preserve order,” confirmed the Michoacán Security Secretariat.

Meanwhile, the Erongarícuaro City Council, headed by Liliana Campos de la Luz, expressed its concern, repudiation and strong condemnation of what happened; it asked for patience and not to go out into the streets. “While our families and merchants were engaged in activities, armed clashes occurred in the very center of our community. These violent acts that not only disrupt the tranquility of our daily lives, but also put at risk the safety and well-being of all inhabitants, are unacceptable,” she said. “Our municipality is a place of peace and work, and does not deserve to live through these situations. Likewise, we recommend that citizens, as far as possible, remain in their homes until the Army, National Guard and Public Security confirm that the situation is completely under control. Your safety is our main priority, and it is important that we take precautions. “We call for calm and unity in our municipality in these difficult times. We know that these events generate fear and uncertainty, but we must stay together as a community, supporting each other and trusting that together we will overcome any adversity,” he concluded. Officially, there has been no information on whether there were casualties in any corporation, whether any civilian was injured or lost their life in these events, nor whether there were any seizures or arrests.