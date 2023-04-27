Representatives of Western universities are currently flying criss-cross through China. They do this every year, with the aim of attracting top Chinese talent for the new academic year. Schools and recruitment events are visited all over the country. Chinese students are popular because they score high academically and also bring in a lot of money. Chinese students appreciate Europe, but are increasingly hesitant about the United States.

