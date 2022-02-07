A study released this Monday, 7th, points out that three out of every four schools in Rio’s municipal network were in an area where there was at least one shooting in 2019. That year, the educational institutions that were most exposed recorded at least ten police operations in its surroundings. In five of these schools, there were at least 20 exchanges of fire. The study also found that there was a drop in learning Portuguese and mathematics in schools in areas where there are confrontations.

The data are part of the study “Shots in the Future”, carried out by the Center for Security and Citizenship Studies (CESeC). This is the second stage of the project “Drugs: How Much Does It Cost to Prohibit”. The numbers refer to 2019 because it was the last year with 100% face-to-face classes in the state capital. Then came the Covid-19 pandemic.

To reach the total record of schools in the midst of conflict areas, the researchers made an agreement with the Municipal Department of Education (SME). They evaluated data from 1,577 public schools in Rio de Janeiro. In 2019, there were 641,534 students enrolled in schools in Rio.

They also analyzed the records from the Fogo Cruzado platform. The collaborative platform compiled 4,346 shootings in the city of Rio at the time. School principals were interviewed.

“From this data, it was possible to identify 1,154 (74%, three out of four) units of the municipal elementary education network in Rio that were affected by at least one shooting with the presence of public security agents,” says the report. “The study shows that, on average, the thirty schools in the 5th year of the first cycle of Elementary School most exposed to violence recorded 19 shootings with the presence of the State in this period.”

Another aspect that the report shows is that in the surroundings of the schools where there was a higher incidence of shootings, 77% of the students were black.

Gunshots near schools caused reduced learning and truancy

The report also analyzed the proficiency of 5th grade students in schools located close to confrontation areas, considering learning in Portuguese and mathematics. The grade was chosen for the clipping because the school dropout rate in this period of education is usually low.

The researchers cross-referenced data from the SME/RJ and the Anísio Teixeira National Institute for Educational Studies and Research (Inep). They found that students in these conditions had an average reduction of 7.2 points in performance in Portuguese and 9.2 in Mathematics.

“Considering the expected average annual gain in proficiency, exposure to violence results in a loss of 64% of the expected learning in Portuguese and, in Mathematics, the loss is all the learning that the student should acquire at this stage of teaching”, support the researchers.

In addition, frequent exposure to shootings involving security agents can generate a 2.09% increase in the failure rate and a 46.4% increase in the probability that at least one of the students in these schools will drop out of school.

This lag in the study also impacts future income. The researchers calculated that a worker in the city of Rio may not earn BRL 24,700 as a result of reduced learning in Portuguese and Mathematics. The value would be equivalent to a “tax” of 4% to be paid by the individual on the income of his entire productive life.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

