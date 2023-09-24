Shooting | With its trap formation, Veromaa shot to sixth in the EC

Veromaa shot his best of the season in the basic competition.

A trap shooter Pug Veromaa finished sixth in the women’s EC final in Osijek, Croatia on Sunday. He broke 16 of the 25 discs and finished last in the final.

In the basic competition, Veromaa shot a season-best 117 pucks. In the final, in addition to the medals, a place for next year’s Olympic Games in Paris was shared. It went to Portugal, which Coelho de Barros won the European Championship.

Among the Finns, the result was 114 shots Nora Antikainen was the 14th in the basic competition and the 2008 Olympic winner The fairy tale Mäkelä-Nummela (107) 28:s.

“Today’s doubles resulted in three discs, a huge percentage double increase. That’s why I already announced yesterday that I won’t shoot a pair competition, but I want to give a place to Pug”, Mäkelä-Nummela told the Shooting Sports Association on Sunday on the pages.