The shots in Lower Saxony, two crime scenes according to the police: a house in Scheeßel and one in Bothel, Rotenburg district

A shooting claimed four victims in the German state of Lower Saxony. The police intervened in the early hours of today after a call from a house in Scheeßel, where a shooting had occurred. The officers secured the building and stormed it. Inside the house, according to the police, there were “several victims”. According to information from the German media, 4 people died, including a child.

The situation on the ground remained very tense even in the morning: At the nearby Rotenburg train station, among other places, security forces with submachine guns were stationed and several houses had been surrounded. At dawn the announcement was made that the suspect had turned himself in and was arrested: he would be a Bundeswehr soldier. Currently, a police operation is also underway in the von Düring barracks in Rotenburg. According to the police, there were two 'crime scenes': one in the Westervesede house in Scheeßel and one in Bothel, Rotenburg district.