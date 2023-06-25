Shooting | Where is the line between free advertising and stealing? Mobile phone photography is disrupting gig culture

“Filming is often a way for young people to enjoy the gig and express themselves and their experience.”

in Finland you can see more filming at bands’ concerts every year. Kuumaa band’s tour manager Konsta Viipuri has been following the change in gig culture on stage sites for years, and he has noticed the characteristics of foreign gig audiences in the Finnish audience, especially in recent years – everything is recorded on the phone.

“To put it bluntly, you could say that the younger the audience is, the more filming takes place,” Viipuri describes.

There are many reasons for continuous filming.

For some, it may be a question of availability: we want to share the gig also with those who cannot afford expensive concert and festival tickets or otherwise the opportunity to go see the artist themselves. Someone can aim for a so-called viral hit and wide visibility for their content. It is also possible to make money with videos uploaded to YouTube.

On Youtube some time ago, Beyoncé’s Stockholm concert in May was uploaded in its entirety. The video had 400,000 views. Now the video has been removed.

Rammstein’s recent concert in Helsinki can also be found in its entirety on YouTube. At the time of writing, the three videos of Rammstein’s entire concert have a total of 142,000 views.

“If you make a big hit on YouTube, which is watched in huge numbers, then there is a possibility of making money”, reflects the marketing director of the Finnish gig organizer Fullsteam Agency Jenni Valtiala.

Viipuri, on the other hand, does not see uploading concert videos to YouTube as a threat and does not believe that many people make money with videos filmed with a mobile phone, at least in Finland.

“Yes, those videos convey some atmosphere, but the videos are not of such good quality, despite the technological development. If a lot of money starts to circulate around the videos, then of course it will become problematic.”

More common are short video clips shot at the gig for your own use of social media. Valtiala thinks that photography is a natural way for young people to interpret life and the world around them.

“Young people have grown up with smartphones. Filming is often their way of enjoying the gig and expressing themselves and their experience.”

On the other hand, filming also forcibly takes attention away from the gig. Alongside just filming, it is no longer unusual for videos to be uploaded to social media platforms already during the show.

“There will certainly be a real-time report on Tiktok, for example”, I have no doubt about that.

Although there is a lot of filming in different forms, according to Valtiala’s experience, there is still little filming in Finland compared to other countries.

“Finns are respectful of artists and want to enjoy the situation. For someone, enjoying the situation means taking a video or a picture as a memory.”

Viipuri wonders if the audience will miss out on a part of the concert experience if they watch most of the concert through the screen. On the other hand, filming him allows the experience to continue even after the gig.

“[Aiemmin] after the gig, you could see two pictures of the previous evening’s atmosphere in the newspaper. Now the viewer may have dozens or even hundreds of video clips from the gig, and they can be enjoyed for a long time. Filming certainly brings added value to the customer in that sense as well.”

To excesses going filming raises the question of copyright.

“Filming entire concerts for public distribution without asking for rights is not permitted. Just like stand-up or theater performances, gigs shouldn’t be filmed that way either,” Valtiala says.

Development and operational director of Live Nation Finland Mirkka Rautala reminds that the rights to photograph the event are always owned by the artist.

“Despite that, nowadays almost all artists understand that the material filmed with mobile phones ends up on different channels,” commented Rautala.

Shooting restrictions have been tried especially abroad. Some foreign artists like Ed Sheeran, according to Valtiala, have asked the audience to limit filming even when performing in Finland. In Viipuri’s opinion, the benefit-disadvantage ratio of filming should be considered more.

“Restricting filming requires a lot of resources, for example law enforcement officers. Filming and putting the video on social media always brings almost free promo for the artist. Filming in the endgame is a good thing for the artist and basically it rains in the artist’s lair.”

Valtiala agrees that short video clips both benefit artists and help their admirers become fans.

“The viewer gets excited about the videos and wants to go to the concert themselves, rather than thinking that ‘oh, now I don’t have to go, because now I saw this’.”

According to Valtiala’s assessment, record companies monitor content uploaded to YouTube by artists in case of misuse.

“The author of the music should always receive compensation when his music is used or performed in some form, so it is natural that copyright infringements are dealt with through the record company or another stakeholder group representing the artist.”

Youtube also tracks downloaded content independently through automation.

“Artificial intelligence recognizes the songs playing in the videos and sends a notification to the owner of the song about possible unauthorized use.”

The Tiktok video application still operates in a gray area in terms of legislation. It is clear that the use of music in its contents is permitted.

“Social media platforms and technology are developing at such an enormous speed that it is not worth fighting against them. It’s easier to surf that wave than to drown under it,” says Viipuri.

State thinks filming puts pressure on an artist’s stage performance, because artists know that every moment is likely to be filmed. Filming also leads to the fact that it is more difficult for the artist to make contact with the audience.

According to Viipur, it is clear that a pop group with a large public profile, such as Kuumaa, is “free game” to be photographed when performing in a public space. In his opinion, giving your best on stage is not linked to mobile phone or filming time, but has been the starting point in performing for a long time.

“Of course, continuous filming is somewhat in the back of my mind. All possible tricks are filmed, but on the other hand, it’s one of the best qualities of live music that not everything goes like it does on a recorded album.”

Live music the meaning became clear to people, especially during the Corona period. That’s why event organizers aren’t too worried about the filming phenomenon.

“It is difficult to replace the atmosphere and experience of a live event as a recording from a digital platform, so as event organizers we do not see this as a threat to attending events,” comments Mirkka Rautala from Live Nation.

“The energy, enthusiasm, charm and feelings of infatuation among the audience are strong. No one has won live gigs”, sums up Valtiala.