Shooting occurred in the center of Grozny. On Monday, December 28, reports Telegram-channel Mash.

According to the channel, the shooting took place at an intersection near Mira Street. The townspeople heard a shot and approached the two victims who fell to the ground. The police arrived in time and drove the onlookers away from the scene.

According to preliminary information, there was an attack on police officers. As reported in his TelegramOn the Baza channel, militants who attacked police officers were armed with knives. They attacked the employees, wanting to take possession of the service weapon, but were killed.

On December 16, it was reported that the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, announced the elimination of a militant during a counter-terrorist special operation in Chechnya.