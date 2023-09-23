On the afternoon of this Saturday, September 23, A shooting occurred in the southwest of Atlanta, United States, and left three fatalities.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, cited by international media, officers responded to the 600 block of Evans Street around 1:30 pm after shots were reported.

Once at the scene, they found three people: two of them had died and the other was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where she also died, ‘WSB-TV’ indicated.

One of the victims was identified as Jakobi Maddox, 20 years old; another was around 17 and the last was in her early 30s.

“Right now, we’re not looking for anyone who is outstanding. We do not know at this time the motive behind this incident,” said Lt. Andrew Smith, according to Atlanta News First.

According to the media cited above, it was a targeted attack in which a man approached two people and began shooting at them. One of the individuals responded by opening fire and, in the midst of the exchange of gunfire, the three were wounded.

Surveillance cameras captured the shooting, so police are not looking for any suspects.

