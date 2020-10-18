Upgrade
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Shooting There was a shooting incident in Kangasala on Sunday afternoon, all parties are in the possession of the police

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
October 18, 2020
in World
0
0
SHARES
5
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Police said no bystanders were injured or injured in the situation.

In Kangasala There was a shooting incident on Kuohuharuntie on Sunday afternoon. According to current police information, there were three participants in the incident, all of whom are in police possession.

The Inland Finland Police Department is told that there are injured among them, but no one is in immediate danger of death.

Police said no bystanders were injured or injured in the situation. There were still several police patrols on the Sunday afternoon before five.

The head of the investigation will report the case next Monday, the police will be told.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Next Post

IPL 2020 MI vs KXIP: Mumbai Indians won the toss and decided to bat first, here is the playing XI of both teams

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Create New Account!

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In