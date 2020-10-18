Shooting There was a shooting incident in Kangasala on Sunday afternoon, all parties are in the possession of the police

Police said no bystanders were injured or injured in the situation.

In Kangasala There was a shooting incident on Kuohuharuntie on Sunday afternoon. According to current police information, there were three participants in the incident, all of whom are in police possession.

The Inland Finland Police Department is told that there are injured among them, but no one is in immediate danger of death.

Police said no bystanders were injured or injured in the situation. There were still several police patrols on the Sunday afternoon before five.

The head of the investigation will report the case next Monday, the police will be told.