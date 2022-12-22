Vladimir Lisin’s departure from the leadership of the International Shooting Sports Federation had unexpected consequences.

In shooting sports effervesces when the Italian Luciano Rossi defeated a Russian in the vote for the chairmanship of the International Shooting Sports Federation ISSF by Vladimir Lisin with nine votes.

The consequences are harsh, as Lisin, the previous chairman of the umbrella organization, has suddenly withdrawn from his promises.

The vote for the new chairman was held in December in the middle of the prestigious President’s Cup competition, for which Lisin had promised a huge prize pool of around 800,000 euros from his own pockets.

After the presidential vote, the oligarch withdrew with the money, and the athletes are at risk of being left empty-handed. Lisin’s surprise stunt left the ISSF’s new leadership in a precarious situation.

“Athletes should not suffer. Chairman Rossi is trying to guarantee that they get their money”, the new general secretary Willi Grill stated insidethegames– website.

“This shows how much the Russians finally cared about our sport,” Grill snorted.

The withdrawal of lysine has also caused concern in national sports associations.

“It would have been better if Lisin had been decent and completed his job as chairman properly and paid the money he promised”, the boss of the Danish Federation Linda Andersson said for BT.

In the steel industry prosperous Lisin, 66, is one of the richest men in Russia and the whole world. Forbes estimated the value of his assets at 17 billion euros in April. The war in Ukraine has hit his assets hard, because according to Forbes, in 2021 he was still more than seven billion richer.

Lysine’s background is chilling. by insidethegames according to the oligarch allegedly supplied steel to the Russian military for the war in Ukraine and Russia’s nuclear weapons program.

Some ISSF member countries called for Lisin to step down as chairman of the umbrella organization after Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Lisin refused to give way to the pest.

He reportedly left the December meeting immediately after Rossi’s winning result was announced.