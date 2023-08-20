Conflict took place in front of the restaurant where Otto Sonnenholzner and his family had breakfast; there were no injuries

An exchange of fire took place this Saturday (19.Aug.2023) in front of the restaurant where Otto Sonnenholzner, candidate for the Presidency of Ecuador, was having breakfast with his family.

In your profile on X (ex-Twitter), Sonnenholzner reassured voters that he would demand an investigation into the case. “The fear and helplessness I saw in everyone’s eyes hurt me. We can’t go on like this.” completed.

According to the National Police, the exchange of fire took place during an action by security agents who were chasing criminals who had robbed a fitness clothing store. According to the institution, 5 people were arrested. The information is from the news agency Reuters. Police say they are still investigating the case.

The presidential elections in Ecuador will be held this Sunday (20.Aug.2023) and the final stretch of the campaign was marked by a series of violent attacks on Ecuadorian candidates and politicians.

If the version of the mayor of La Libertad, Francisco Tamariz, is confirmed, the last occurrence occurred on the night of Friday (18.Aug), when his car was shot while returning from Guayaquil, the country’s port city. According to him, about 30 shots were fired at the vehicle in which he was with his wife and 2 other relatives. Tamariz claims that if his car wasn’t armored, he would “wouldn’t be here”.

Another case of shootings ended with the death of one of the candidates in the election, Fernando Villavicencio. He was assassinated on Wednesday (9.Aug) during a political demonstration in Quito, the country’s capital. At least 7 other people were injured during the attack.

On Thursday (10.Aug), 1 day after the candidate’s assassination, the car of the candidate for the National Assembly of the country Estefany Puente was shot at in the city of Quevedo, located in the province of Los Ríos.

According to the Ecuadorian newspaper the universe, Puente was driving her car, where her father and 1 employee were also, when she was intercepted by 2 men. They fired into the vehicle’s windshield on the driver’s side and fled. One of the bullets grazed the candidate’s left arm.