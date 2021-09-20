Shooting began at Heritage School in the US state of Virginia. Writes about it NBC12…

At least two people received gunshot wounds, sources say. The victims were hospitalized, their lives are not in danger.

Other students have already been evacuated. There is no information about the attacker yet. The police are conducting an investigation, no preliminary information on its results has been reported.

On September 1, unidentified assailants opened fire on the grounds of Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Then one person suffered. This was the state’s second shooting incident in a week. On August 30, a student at a Wilmington school was also wounded by a firearm. A 15-year-old teenager was charged with attempted murder.