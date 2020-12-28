The shooting stars will beautify the start of the new year in January 2021. We’ll tell you when and how to best observe the Quadrantids.

The Quadrantids can be seen in the night sky from December to January.

They appear in the Bear Keeper constellation.

Most shooting stars can be seen on January 3rd and 4th, 2021.

Munich – If you couldn’t really enjoy the fireworks on New Year’s Eve, you have the opportunity to watch a similar spectacle in the night sky a few days later. Like every year they return Quadrantids in the first week of January back to the night sky.

Immediately after the Ursiden shower in December, the Meteor shower the Quadrantids from late December to early January. However, the shooting stars are not always easy to see. The best chance of catching a trail of light is between Sunday 3rd January 2021 and Monday 4th January 2021. Under ideal conditions, up to 120 meteors per hour can then be seen. But also in the surrounding nights it is worth taking a look at the night sky.

2021 begins with a shooting star spectacle: The Quadrantids. © Cavan Images / imago images

What is the best way to watch the shooting stars?

Residents of the Northern hemisphere are in luck: the quadrantids can only be seen there. The further north you are in the northern hemisphere, the better. In order to be able to observe as many falling stars as possible, is a place without artificial light sources ideal. Large cities should be avoided as the light there can cloud the night sky. A warm blanket, a clear view upwards and a little patience also help with the perfect night. The Quadrantids are often a long time coming and that can quickly become a frosty experience in January.

In contrast to the solar eclipse in December 2020, for example, you don’t need any special equipment to observe falling stars. In order to see as much as possible, however, the eyes should focus for 15 to 20 minutes total darkness get used to. Compared to other meteor showers, quadrantids are not as bright, but it is worth looking closely.

Shooting stars: what are the quadrantids exactly?

Unlike many others Meteor shower the Quadrantids are not part of one Comets, but come from one Asteroids. This bears the name 2003 EH1 and it takes 5.52 years to do that once Sun to go around. The quadrantids are small fragments of the asteroid, which is why the asteroid 2003 EH1 is also known as the mother body. Once a year the earth crosses these splinter pieces on its orbit around the sun. The high speed of the quadrantids creates friction when they enter the Earth atmosphere penetration. There they burn up and leave one behind Tracerthat we call the shooting star.

The Quadrantids are among the four most active star scale swarms. In July / August you can also see the Perseids, in November the Leonids and in December the Geminids.

Shooting stars in January 2021: where did the Quadrantids get their name from?

In the northern sky there used to be a constellation called Wall quadrants. However, this is no longer a common constellation. Today the wall quadrant is part of the constellation Bear keeperwhat on Latin “boats” means, therefore the quadrantids are often also called Bootids.

The Bear Guardian constellation also represents the point in the sky from which the falling stars seem to fall. Experts speak of one on this point “Radians”. In this case, this is particularly far north in the sky, which is why the meteor shower should be particularly well visible in the north.

Shooting stars 2021: can you watch them forever?

Shooting stars are quick and often difficult to photograph. But with the right photo tips for shooting stars, the special spectacle in January 2021 can be captured for eternity. (ij)