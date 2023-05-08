DAccording to media reports, the alleged shooter in the shooting spree in a shopping center in the US state of Texas was a 33-year-old man. This was reported by the television stations CNN and FoxNews on Sunday, citing investigators.

The “Washington Post” and the “Wall Street Journal” reported that the man was staying at a nearby hotel and had several weapons with him when he was attacked. More ammunition was found in the hotel. The investigators followed, among other things, indications of a possible right-wing extremist background, both newspapers reported. However, the investigation is still in its infancy and the perpetrator’s motive has not yet been finally clarified.

According to the Washington Post, the assumption that there could be a right-wing extremist background is based on a patch with the abbreviation “RWDS” that the alleged perpetrator wore on his clothing. The acronym stands for “Right Wing Death Squad”. The expression is very popular with right-wing extremists, neo-Nazis and white racists, the newspaper reported.

Children among the dead too

The suspected gunman killed eight people in a shooting spree at a busy mall in the town of Allen near Dallas on Saturday before being shot dead by a police officer. Several people were injured.

US President Joe Biden announced on Sunday that children were among the fatalities. Exact details about the victims were not initially known, nor about the background of the crime. The local authorities initially gave little information. According to the president, the attacker used an AR-15 assault rifle in the attack. This weapon is used particularly frequently in rampages in the USA.

Biden called on members of Congress to take action against the “gun epidemic” in the country. “I again urge Congress to bring before me a bill banning assault weapons and large-capacity magazines,” the President said. “I’ll sign it immediately.”

In the United States, there are repeated gun attacks with numerous fatalities. In 2021, around 49,000 people died from the use of firearms, compared to 45,000 the year before. Biden has long wanted to tighten gun laws. However, all attempts to do so have so far come to nothing and have often failed due to resistance from the opposition Republicans in Congress.

Texas is one of the states with the most lax gun laws. Just a week ago, a man in Texas shot dead five people in a neighboring house after residents asked him to stop his nightly target practice.