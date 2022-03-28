Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- Although fortunately it did not get bigger, the shooting yesterday in the rural area of ​​Ahome set off an alarma focus where we must pay more attention to the security issuestated Héctor Ibarra Flores.

the president of Canacintra, Los Mochis delegationstated that this type of facts comes to light.

“We have always been exposed, these types of situations have occurred at all times, but you have to know how to handle them in the best way, but my call is that you have to point out and retake that area of ​​​​security and obviously that it does not generate an upheaval like the one that happened yesterday.

Regarding the fact that the mayor of Ahome, Gerardo Vargas Landeros, did not cancel the closure of the Villa de Ahome carnival, Ibarra Flores commented that the municipal president had to have made a decision that the event continue based on an analysis, since I wasn’t going to put people at risk.

Héctor Ibarra Flores, president of Canacintra, Los Mochis delegation. Photo: Discussion

“When the mayor makes a decision, it is that after that there is a study, an analysis in this regard in which he could define whether to continue with the event or not, I think that before that, the team that he has in this regard should have having notified him of all the details to have made the decision. I think that if there had been the smallest detail in which he would have put the public at risk, he cancels it without shaking his hand. “