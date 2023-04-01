Shooting Rust Movie | The first verdict issued for the death of the cameraman

Hollywood star Alec Baldwin shot and killed Rust film photographer Halyna Hutchins in October 2021. Baldwin is charged with manslaughter.

Stateside has been given the first sentence of the United States Rust– about the shooting that took place on the set of the film, which led to the death of the cameraman.

Veteran filmmaker David Hallswhich worked Rusty as first assistant director and safety coordinator, was convicted on Friday of negligent use of a firearm. Halls was sentenced to a six-month suspended prison sentence, reports the news agency AFP, among other things.

RustIn October 2021, a fatal shooting accident occurred during the filming of the movie. The accident happened when the Hollywood star Alec Baldwin was practicing a scene on a ranch near the town of Santa Fe, New Mexico, and the gun in his hands went off. The gun Baldwin used was a prop gun that for some reason had been loaded with real cartridges.

The bullet hit the photographer Halyna to Hutchins, who died from his injuries. The director of the film was also wounded in the shooting Joel Souza.

Halls gave the gun to Baldwin, but said it was “cold,” meaning unloaded.

The movie Rust at least two more verdicts are expected from the events.

Alec Baldwin as well Hannah Gutierrez-Reed were charged with manslaughter in January. Gutierrez-Reed was responsible for the use of weapons on set.

Gutierrez-Reed has admitted to loading the guns on the day of the accident and checking Baldwin’s gun before the fatal drills. After lunch, however, he didn’t do it anymore, because the gun was locked in the safe during the lunch break.

Baldwin denies responsibility for Hutchins’ death.

The court is scheduled to hear Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed in early May. Prosecutors are seeking 18 months in prison and $5,000 in fines for Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed.