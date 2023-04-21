Shooting Rust Movie | Actor Alec Baldwin’s charges are dismissed

In January, Baldwin was charged with manslaughter after he shot a cameraman during rehearsals for a western in 2021.

20.4. 23:45

Actor Alec Baldwin the charges brought against him Rust– is dismissed for the shooting that happened on the set of the film. The American actor’s lawyers confirmed the matter on Thursday, among other things, according to international news agencies.

According to Baldwin’s lawyer, special prosecutors will now handle the case.

“We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and are calling for a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances surrounding this tragic accident,” Baldwin’s attorneys Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro said according to the news agency Reuters.

Baldwin was charged with manslaughter in January after he shot a cameraman Halyna Hutchins in the rehearsals of the western film in 2021.

The accident happened when Baldwin was rehearsing a scene on a ranch near the town of Santa Fe, New Mexico, and the gun he was holding went off. The gun Baldwin used was a prop gun that for some reason had been loaded with real cartridges.

The bullet hit Hutchins, who was flown to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The 48-year-old director of the film was also wounded in the shooting Joel Souza.

In the filming so far, one sentence has been given for the shooting that took place.

Veteran filmmaker David Hallswho served as Rust’s first assistant director and safety coordinator, was sentenced in March for negligent use of a firearm. Halls was given a six-month suspended prison sentence