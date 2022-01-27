Tankers of the National Guard of the Republic of Cyprus conducted live-fire exercises. Maneuvers using Russian-made T-80U tanks took place at a training ground near the village of Kalo Horio. The corresponding video was published on the YouTube channel of the National Guard, informs “Russian newspaper”.

T-80U tanks of the 20th Armored Brigade of the National Guard of the Republic of Cyprus marched to the shooting site. The cars moved over rough terrain and overcame water barriers.

Tanks hit targets from a standstill and on the move. Russian-made combat vehicles were used together with Leonidas-2 tracked armored personnel carriers, which were purchased in Greece.

The military of the Republic of Cyprus is armed with 82 T-80U and T-80UK tanks. The tanks were handed over under contracts signed in the 1990s. Also in Cyprus, Russian infantry fighting vehicles BMP-3 are used.

Earlier, Bekhan Ozdoev, Industrial Director of the Arms Cluster of the Rostec State Corporation, said that state tests of the Sprut-SDM1 light tank would be completed in 2022.