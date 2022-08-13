Shooting Run | Kaisa Mäkäräinen ran ahead of the others – all the women of the national team were left behind in the SC race

On Saturday, Mäkäräinen won the championship gold in the normal distance of the shooting race.

International finished his competitive career as biathlon in March 2020 Kaisa Mäkäräinen dominated the normal course of the Shooting Championship on Saturday.

The 39-year-old Mäkäräinen shot five penalties, but as a strong runner turned the race in her favor, defeated all the women of the national team and took the Finnish championship.

“I left with a pretty open mind. I haven’t been shooting that much, so maybe the excitement was more focused on shooting today,” Mäkäräinen told the competition organizers in a video interview.

“Of course yesterday was also a bit heavy on the legs,” he continued, referring to Friday’s message.

The course of the race was affected more than the previous day’s relay race, which ended with the SM gold, which was the biggest single factor behind the difficulty of the normal distance.

Mäkäräinen was supposed to compete in Hollola in addition to the normal distance on Sunday’s fast distance. However, he received a surprise alert in the message, so the speed race is missed.

Mäkäräinen, representing the Kontiolahti Athletes, won World Championship gold as a biathlon skier and a total of six World Championship medals. He won the overall World Cup competition three times.

Mäkäräinen behind were running for medals Venla Lehtonen and Heidi Kuuttinen.

Lehtonen, who shot one penalty less than Mäkäräinen, lost to Mäkäräinen by 33 seconds and Kuuttinen lost by a good minute. Of the Beijing Olympic visitors Erika Jänkä was fourth and Suvi Minkkinen sixth.

The first place in the men’s race was Jaakko Ranta before Tuomas Harjulaa and Tero Seppälä.